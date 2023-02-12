Wells Fargo & Company Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

