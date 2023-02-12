West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $356.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

