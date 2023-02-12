Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,765. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 353,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,631 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.