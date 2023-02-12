Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IGI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,765. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
