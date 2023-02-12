Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,008,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 1,495,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.
Western Forest Products stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 22.67%.
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
