Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

