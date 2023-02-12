Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
Shares of WY stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.
Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser
In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
