WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Hits $3.28 on Major Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00015025 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $202.46 million and $2.46 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

