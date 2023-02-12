WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $704,454.59 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $68.92 million and $704,454.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00431288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004540 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,149,285 coins and its circulating supply is 763,681,518 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.