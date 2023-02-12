Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 50.4% in January

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WIPKF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
OTCMKTS:WIPKF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. Winpak has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.
Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.
