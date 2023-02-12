WisdomTree, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE:WT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.02. 3,380,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $882.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

