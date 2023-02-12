WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 299.2% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $65.12.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
