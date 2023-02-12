WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 299.2% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 846.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 215.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

