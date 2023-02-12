Wojak Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,642.67 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $157.08 million and approximately $3,642.67 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00426232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.70 or 0.28234405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

