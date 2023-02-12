Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 155,839 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 282.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

