Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

