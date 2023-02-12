Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

