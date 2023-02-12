Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

