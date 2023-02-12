Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Linde stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average is $308.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

