WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $293.91 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.91 million and $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.01437341 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006546 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015443 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036732 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.35 or 0.01681245 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001176 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
