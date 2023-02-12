Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $310.58 or 0.01422460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $67.27 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,793,261 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

