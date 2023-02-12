XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $294.10 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $294.10 million and approximately $135,945.74 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.