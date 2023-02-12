XSGD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and $287,761.92 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,569,076 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

