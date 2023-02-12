Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

