XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0064

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $82.80 million and approximately $631,997.51 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00641863 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $701,689.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.