YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.33 million and $409,521.05 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00003203 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $251,876.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

