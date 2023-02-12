ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $425,280.04 and approximately $26.03 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00205185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00076022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00052275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

