Zeit Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGE opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

