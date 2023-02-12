Zeit Capital LLC Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

