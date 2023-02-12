Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.66 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $463.43 million and approximately $82.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,174,338,737 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.