Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ZDPY remained flat at $0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc is a real estate development company engaged in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

