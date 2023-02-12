Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ZDPY remained flat at $0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Zoned Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.
About Zoned Properties
