Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $150.48.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.