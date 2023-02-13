1,562 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,562 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.92. 1,925,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.