180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,842. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 58,153 shares of company stock valued at $310,769 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

