200,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.11% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after buying an additional 679,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 1,354,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,866. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.