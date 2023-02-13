2,361,677 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,361,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,827,000. Atlas comprises approximately 2.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.95% of Atlas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after buying an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 215,125 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 55.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlas by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 359,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

