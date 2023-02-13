Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 162,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,574. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
