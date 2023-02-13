Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 162,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,574. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

