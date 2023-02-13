Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 212,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,402. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.