Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 212,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,402. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

