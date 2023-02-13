Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of Abri SPAC I stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Abri SPAC I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Abri SPAC I by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250,473 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

Featured Stories

