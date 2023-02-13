Acala Token Market Capitalization Reaches $74.69 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $74.69 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12822832 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,571,356.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

