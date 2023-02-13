Accenture (NYSE:ACN) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Financial Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.31% 31.49% 15.27% Priority Technology 2.10% -9.38% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Accenture and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $61.59 billion 2.95 $6.88 billion $11.01 26.19 Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.65 $1.39 million ($0.24) -18.25

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accenture and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 7 9 0 2.47 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $324.79, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Priority Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

