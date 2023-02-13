ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ACCO Brands worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.24 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $588.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

