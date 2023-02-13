Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 5.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $87,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 86.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 80,330 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $75.73. 598,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,814. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

