Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,733 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $499.93. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.