Adshares Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005349 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.63 million and $370,907.28 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002024 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,612 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

