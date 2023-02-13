aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $127.30 million and $60.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005271 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

