Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.