Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 325.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. 999,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.