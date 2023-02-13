Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

