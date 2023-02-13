Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the January 15th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Akanda as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akanda Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $0.21 on Monday. Akanda has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

