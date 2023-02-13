Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

