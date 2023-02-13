Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 6.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.34. The company had a trading volume of 508,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its 200-day moving average is $269.12.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,057. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

