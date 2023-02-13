Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,492 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.75. 328,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $482.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

